What's the story

Actor R Madhavan has also given his two cents on the debate around NCERT removing portions of the Mughals and Delhi Sultanate from Class 7 textbooks.

Speaking to News18, Madhavan slammed the earlier curriculum for not giving enough importance to Jainism, Hinduism, and Buddhism.

He said when he studied history, there were eight chapters on Mughals, two on Harappa and Mohenjo-daro civilizations, four on British rule and freedom struggle, and just one on southern kingdoms.