What's the story

At WAVES 2025, actor Aamir Khan made a shocking revelation about the Indian film industry, drawing a comparison with global cinema.

He stressed India's lack of theater infrastructure, saying, "I have always believed that in India, we have very few theaters compared to our population and size."

Khan highlighted how India has some 10,000 screens while the US, with a third of India's population, has about 40,000 screens.