Allu Arjun shares updates on his sci-fi project with Atlee
What's the story
Telugu superstar Allu Arjun recently dropped major updates about his upcoming sci-fi project with director Atlee, tentatively titled AA22xA6.
Speaking at the WAVES 2025, Arjun gushed over Atlee's ambitious concept.
He said that their "similar creative thinking" would result in a "one-of-a-kind visual experience" for Indian audiences.
The actor stressed that while the presentation would be international, it would remain deeply Indian.
Project details
'I really liked the idea...'
Arjun said, "It's my 22nd film overall with director Atlee gaaru, who made Jawan and many other superhit films in the South. We have come together. I really liked the idea that he told me, and I like his aspirations. I felt we were like-minded on many levels."
"We hope to bring a very new visual spectacle to Indian cinema. It will be a very international presentation with total Indian sensibilities," he added.
Family influence
Arjun credited his family for his success
During the summit, Arjun also spoke about his family's influence on his career.
Thanking his stars for being a part of a film family, Arjun spoke about his grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah's legacy and his father Allu Aravind's successful career.
Arjun credited the encouragement he got from his family, directors, technicians, and fans on his journey.
His uncle, Megastar Chiranjeevi, is one of his biggest inspirations.