What's the story

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun recently dropped major updates about his upcoming sci-fi project with director Atlee, tentatively titled AA22xA6.

Speaking at the WAVES 2025, Arjun gushed over Atlee's ambitious concept.

He said that their "similar creative thinking" would result in a "one-of-a-kind visual experience" for Indian audiences.

The actor stressed that while the presentation would be international, it would remain deeply Indian.