What's the story

Known for Lapachhapi and Chhorii, director Vishal Furia has carved a niche in Indian cinema with socially rooted horror that favors substance over gimmicks.

Furia followed it up with 2025's Chhorii 2, and now returns with Maa—a mythological horror thriller starring Kajol, slated for a June 2025 release.

In this exclusive interview, Furia shares why he believes Maa will push Hindi horror even further.