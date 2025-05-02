Exclusive: Kajol's 'Maa' will redefine Indian horror, believes Vishal Furia
What's the story
Known for Lapachhapi and Chhorii, director Vishal Furia has carved a niche in Indian cinema with socially rooted horror that favors substance over gimmicks.
Furia followed it up with 2025's Chhorii 2, and now returns with Maa—a mythological horror thriller starring Kajol, slated for a June 2025 release.
In this exclusive interview, Furia shares why he believes Maa will push Hindi horror even further.
#1
How did you get involved with 'Maa'?
They were already making Maa at Ajay Devgn FFilms, and they were kind enough to offer me the film. It was a ready set-up with Kajol already involved, Ajay sir (Devgn) already developing the film, and they were looking for a director who would do justice to it.
Once I got the offer, I was very happy and honored to have gotten the opportunity.
#2
What can you tell us about 'Maa'
It's a different story in the realm of hybrid horror, something only India can offer, thanks to a culture uniquely suited to breeding such narratives.
The mix of mythology and horror is a very Indian thing to do, plus action is also a big part of it. So, it's an interesting mix of mythology, horror, and action.
#3
What can the audience expect from 'Maa'?
While it's a bit early to say anything, the audience can expect a wholesome theater experience with something new to see.
Ajay sir's expertise, which was shown in Shaitaan, his grasp of the genre, and his knack of telling stories that make box office hits, I believe this one will also be one of those.
I was grateful to have him as a mentor.
#4
'Maa' is releasing in theaters, 'Chhorii' was for OTT. Thoughts?
The big-screen experience is definitely sometimes better, but with Chhorii, because it was different kind of horror, we wanted more and more people to watch it.
We always knew it'd take some time for the film to find its footing; we didn't want the box office numbers to jeopardise anything. And, with the Prime Video partnership, it was able to reach a wide audience.
#5
Did you decide to pursue horror, or was that coincidental?
Maa happened coincidentally, but the journey in the horror genre hasn't been accidental. It's a planned thing because I saw the gap and that the Indian film industry wasn't doing much about it. Horror also interested me as a maker.
Now, I've reached a position where it's conveyed that this genre can do so much more, and I'm gaining the trust of the audience.
#6
Are you a horror purist? Thoughts on horror comedies?
Horror comedy is a great genre that can earn money, so I don't have any aversion to it. A well-made film is a well-made film, be it any genre.
I can't say I'm a purist, I'm also an experimental guy. And, if something helps earn money, then why not?
Personally, no immediate plans of making a horror comedy, but I'm attempting a pure comedy.