Met Gala 2025: Madonna confirmed for fashion's biggest night!
What's the story
The 2025 Met Gala is going to be a star-studded one!
Page Six reports that music icons Diana Ross, Madonna, Stevie Wonder, and Lauryn Hill will be attending fashion's biggest night this year.
Ross will bring her daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross, and son Evan along.
The event is co-chaired by Pharrell Williams, who has invited Hill.
Celebrity lineup
Zendaya, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldana also likely to attend
Along with the music legends, a slew of other celebs are expected at the Met Gala.
They include singers Lorde, Bebe Rexha, Shaboozey, actors Angela Bassett and Demi Moore, comedians Chris Rock and Jimmy Fallon, and Broadway stars Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren.
Walton Goggins, Sarah Snook, Adam Scott, and Caleb McLaughlin are also expected to grace the event.
Earlier, names of Zendaya, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldana, and Jaden Smith also came up.
Event details
'SNL' star Ego Nwodim to interview guests at Met Gala
Saturday Night Live star Ego Nwodim will interview guests for Vogue at this year's Met Gala.
The theme for the event is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, with a dress code of "Tailored for You."
The gala benefits the Met's Costume Institute and is famous for its strict guest list policy. Invites are usually issued by designers or brands and have to be approved by Vogue's Anna Wintour.
Special
Shah Rukh Khan is rumored to make his debut
Co-chairs for the event include Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell Williams, while basketball legend LeBron James will be an honorary chair.
Notably, regulars Blake Lively and Gisele Bundchen aren't attending this year's event.
On the Indian side, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is rumored to make his debut at this event, wearing a Sabyasachi fit.