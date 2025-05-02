Malayalam actor Vishnu Prasad (49) dies of liver complications
What's the story
Celebrated Malayalam actor Vishnu Prasad (49), known for his villainous characters, passed away on Thursday night following liver complications.
Actor Kishor Satya confirmed his death and paid condolences on Instagram.
Satya wrote, "Dear ones. Sad news. Vishnu Prasad passed away. He was unconscious and was under medical treatment. Condolences. May his family have the strength to bear this loss."
He is survived by his wife and two daughters.
Family support
Daughter's selfless act during Prasad's treatment touched many hearts
According to The Hindu, Prasad died at 1:09am at a Kochi hospital.
During Prasad's treatment, his daughter offered to donate part of her liver in a desperate attempt to save her father.
This selfless act touched many hearts across the Malayalam entertainment industry.
But despite her efforts and the ongoing medical treatment, Prasad succumbed to his illness.
His final days were marked by unconsciousness due to the severity of his condition.
Career
Prasad's impactful career in Malayalam cinema and television
The actor was best known for his powerful villain roles in Malayalam television serials and films.
He was last seen in the popular television serial Swayamvaram, where he received much acclaim for his role as Justin.
Prasad's film debut was in the Tamil movie Kaasi, directed by Vinayan.
In the last few years, Prasad turned his attention more toward television, where he left a strong mark in serials like Sthreepadam, Ente Mathavu, and Swayamvaram.