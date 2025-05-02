What's the story

Celebrated Malayalam actor Vishnu Prasad (49), known for his villainous characters, passed away on Thursday night following liver complications.

Actor Kishor Satya confirmed his death and paid condolences on Instagram.

Satya wrote, "Dear ones. Sad news. Vishnu Prasad passed away. He was unconscious and was under medical treatment. Condolences. May his family have the strength to bear this loss."

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.