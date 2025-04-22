'Vogue' might score exclusive rights to Lauren Sanchez-Jeff Bezos's wedding
What's the story
Amazon honcho Jeff Bezos (61) and his partner-journalist Lauren Sanchez (55) are reportedly eyeing Vogue magazine for exclusive coverage of their upcoming wedding in Venice.
The three-day June celebration is likely to draw high-profile guests, including members of the Trump family and the Kardashians.
An insider told Page Six: "It makes sense to have the biggest wedding of the year covered in Vogue."
Wedding details
'Nothing is settled yet' about the 'Vogue' feature
The couple is said to be in talks with Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour for an exclusive feature, although "nothing is settled yet."
The couple's close friends Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will attend the wedding along with Donald Trump Jr. and his new partner, Bettina Anderson.
The Kardashians are also on the guest list after Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian's recent visit to support Sanchez and her all-female Blue Origin crew.
Vogue connection
Bezos's relationship with 'Vogue' and wedding preparations
Bezos and Wintour have had a close friendship since 2012, when Amazon first sponsored the Met Gala. However, he won't be attending the Met Gala 2025 on May 5, per Page Six.
The billionaire reportedly visited Venice recently to scout for potential venues for the wedding and meet with Venice's mayor, Luigi Brugnaro.
The mayor earlier assured that the event will be respectful of the city's "fragility and uniqueness."
The nuptials will be celebrated from June 26-29.