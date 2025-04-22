What's the story

Tillotama Shome, popular for her acclaimed series Paatal Lok, has warned her fans about fraudsters using her name for scams.

On Monday, she revealed that an unknown person was using a picture from her Bengali film Baksho Bondi, also known as Shadowbox, as their display picture on WhatsApp to cheat people.

The actor confirmed that the number being used isn't hers and she hasn't been soliciting favors from anyone.