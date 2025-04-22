Tillotama Shome warns about fraudsters using her name for scams
What's the story
Tillotama Shome, popular for her acclaimed series Paatal Lok, has warned her fans about fraudsters using her name for scams.
On Monday, she revealed that an unknown person was using a picture from her Bengali film Baksho Bondi, also known as Shadowbox, as their display picture on WhatsApp to cheat people.
The actor confirmed that the number being used isn't hers and she hasn't been soliciting favors from anyone.
Proof shared
Shome shared evidence of the scam on social media
To back her claims, Shome shared screenshots of the number being used by the fraudster and a conversation where her name was misused for 'help.'
In her Instagram post, she wrote, "This is not my number. The photo being used as the DP is of our film @bakshobondifilm. It was since removed. To whoever you may be, please don't use my name to ask the people I know for things. STOP."
Fan reactions
Fans reported scams involving Shome's name
After Shome's alert, many fans took to the comments section to report that some of their acquaintances had fallen prey to such scams.
"Be careful... My friend got cheated like this... She lost money," a user wrote, while another said, "What is wrong with people? Matlab kuch bhi karne ka time milraha hai"
Someone in the comment section mentioned, "Bindu Reddy is the person who owns this number from Karnataka via Truecaller." To which Shome replied, "Thank you."
Career highlights
Shome continues to shine in the entertainment industry
The incident highlights the increasing menace of online fraudsters using celebrities' names and images to fool people.
Despite the creepy incident, Shome continues to be lauded for her role in the second season of Paatal Lok.
The Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer crime thriller television series is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Shome, who has also starred in Sir and Monsoon Wedding, is famous for her range as an actor, making her one of the most versatile in the industry.