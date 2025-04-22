'Love & War' may get delayed due to war sequence
What's the story
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated film, Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, may be delayed from its release.
While a Christmas 2025 release was initially announced, a release later suggested the film could arrive in March 2026.
However, a recent media update indicates further delay.
It is reportedly delayed because of the long shooting schedule of a key war scene Bhansali planned for November.
Production timeline
Post-production timeline will push 'Love & War' release
The source told The Hollywood Reporter India, "The current shooting timeline of Love & War involves a mega war sequence, which Bhansali will mount on a huge scale. But that will only be shot in November."
"Additionally, the team Love & War is expected to wrap up the shoot by January 2026 after filming the mega war sequence. It will be impossible for Love & War to finish post-production and come on the big screen two months later in March."
Film details
'Love & War' marks significant collaborations and reunions
Love & War was officially announced in January 2024, with an announcement post shared by Bhatt, complete with signatures of all three lead actors.
The film marks the reunion of Bhansali and Kapoor after their 2007's Saawariya, and of Bhansali and Bhatt after their 2022 hit Gangubai Kathiawadi. The project marks Bhansali's first collaboration with Kaushal.
The filmmaker's last project was the Netflix show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.