What's the story

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated film, Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, may be delayed from its release.

While a Christmas 2025 release was initially announced, a release later suggested the film could arrive in March 2026.

However, a recent media update indicates further delay.

It is reportedly delayed because of the long shooting schedule of a key war scene Bhansali planned for November.