Anurag Kashyap apologizes to Brahmin community, admits crossing a line
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has publicly apologized to the Brahmin community.
His apology comes after his controversial remarks about the community in the context of the film Phule on social media. The comments drew widespread backlash.
In a heartfelt X/Twitter post, Kashyap admitted to having crossed a line and regretted his words. He wrote, "I lost my composure while responding to someone in anger, and in doing so, I crossed a line."
The filmmaker posted the entire tweet in Hindi.
Apology
'I ended up insulting the entire Brahmin community...'
In his apology, Kashyap wrote, "I ended up insulting the entire Brahmin community — a community that has had many individuals who have been a part of my life, who are still a part of it, and who continue to contribute meaningfully to it."
"Today, all of them are hurt by my words. My family is hurt. Many intellectuals whom I deeply respect have been hurt by the way I spoke in that moment of anger."
Commitment
Kashyap promised to control his anger
Kashyap further admitted that his inappropriate language shifted the focus away from the actual issue at hand. He stated that it was never his intention to target the community.
He promised to control his anger in the future.
The filmmaker said he would work on himself to prevent such incidents in the future. He will also ensure that if he raises concerns, it's done respectfully and with the right words.
He concluded by asking for forgiveness from everyone affected.
Twitter Post
Read Kashyap's post here
मैं गुस्से में किसी को एक जवाब देने में अपनी मर्यादा भूल गया। और पूरे ब्राह्मण समाज को बुरा बोल डाला। वो समाज जिसके तमाम लोग मेरी जिंदगी में रहे हैं, आज भी हैं और बहुत कॉन्ट्रीब्यूट करते हैं। आज वो सब मुझसे आहत हैं। मेरा परिवार मुझसे आहत है। बहुत सारे बुद्धिजीवी, जिनकी मैं इज्जत…— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) April 22, 2025
Film controversy
'Phule' controversy: Kashyap's film faced backlash over caste portrayal
The controversy started after an FIR was filed against him at the Bajaj Nagar Police Station based on a complaint by Anil Chaturvedi.
Chaturvedi accused the director of posting offensive comments about Brahmins on social media.
Ananth Mahadevan's film Phule, which focuses on social reformers Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule, stirred controversy over its caste portrayal and faced release uncertainty. This angered Kashyap and resulted in his candid comments.
Originally set for April 11 release, it'll now debut on Friday.