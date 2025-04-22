What's the story

Acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has publicly apologized to the Brahmin community.

His apology comes after his controversial remarks about the community in the context of the film Phule on social media. The comments drew widespread backlash.

In a heartfelt X/Twitter post, Kashyap admitted to having crossed a line and regretted his words. He wrote, "I lost my composure while responding to someone in anger, and in doing so, I crossed a line."

The filmmaker posted the entire tweet in Hindi.