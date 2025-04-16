What's the story

Acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, known for his work on Elizabeth, Mr. India, and Bandit Queen, will be the Chairman of the Jury at the 2025 Istanbul Film Festival.

His esteemed role is sure to add a thoughtful and nuanced perspective to the festival's jury decisions.

Kapur will also teach at a leading film school in Istanbul, where he will share his filmmaking experiences with aspiring filmmakers.