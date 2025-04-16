Shekhar Kapur becomes chairman of jury at Istanbul Film Festival
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, known for his work on Elizabeth, Mr. India, and Bandit Queen, will be the Chairman of the Jury at the 2025 Istanbul Film Festival.
His esteemed role is sure to add a thoughtful and nuanced perspective to the festival's jury decisions.
Kapur will also teach at a leading film school in Istanbul, where he will share his filmmaking experiences with aspiring filmmakers.
Announcement
Kapur's announcement and plans for the festival
Kapur announced his new roles on X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared his excitement about them.
He wrote, "Off to a new adventure... chairman of the Jury of the Istanbul Film Festival, and teaching at the Film School. Ah, well... can't complain, can I? There's always something exciting around the corner. A new beginning, perhaps?"
Twitter Post
Take a look at Kapur's post
Off to a new adventure.. chairman of the— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) April 15, 2025
Jury of the Istanbul Film Festival ,and teaching at the Film School.
Ah well .. can’t complain, can I ? .. there’s always something exciting around the corner .. a new beginning perhaps ? pic.twitter.com/Ppv34Y40Jd
Career
Kapur's illustrious career and international acclaim
Kapur has won several awards in his career, including a BAFTA Award, a National Film Award, a National Board of Review Award, and three Filmfare Awards. He was also nominated for a Golden Globe Award.
In 2025, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award.
Kapur first drew attention in the Indian showbiz with his TV series Khandaan. He made his directorial debut with Masoom in 1983, followed by the blockbuster Mr. India in 1987.
Breakthrough
Kapur's global breakthrough and subsequent achievements
Kapur's global breakthrough was in 1994 with Bandit Queen, a biographical drama that debuted at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival and later screened at the Edinburgh Film Festival.
His international acclaim rose further with Elizabeth in 1998, a period drama that received seven Academy Award nominations.
Kapur further cemented his place on the international filmmaking map with The Four Feathers (2002) and Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007).