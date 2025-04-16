What's the story

Nick Carter, the Backstreet Boys singer, is now facing a fourth sexual assault lawsuit.

The latest accuser, Laura Penley, claims Carter raped her in 2005 after having a casual relationship.

She alleges that once she expressed disinterest in sex, Carter told her "the only reason she was there was to have sex," before restraining and raping her.

He has denied all allegations.

