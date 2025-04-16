Timeline of sexual assault allegations against Backstreet Boys's Nick Carter
What's the story
Nick Carter, the Backstreet Boys singer, is now facing a fourth sexual assault lawsuit.
The latest accuser, Laura Penley, claims Carter raped her in 2005 after having a casual relationship.
She alleges that once she expressed disinterest in sex, Carter told her "the only reason she was there was to have sex," before restraining and raping her.
He has denied all allegations.
Here's a timeline of the allegations against him.
First case
First lawsuit filed by Shannon 'Shay' Ruth in December 2022
The first lawsuit was filed in December 2022 by Shannon "Shay" Ruth, who accused Carter of raping her in 2001 when she was just 17 years old.
Ruth alleged that Carter invited her onto his tour bus after a Backstreet Boys concert in Washington, and offered her a drink she claims was mixed with alcohol.
She stated that Carter then assaulted her in a bedroom on the bus and later instructed her not to tell anyone.
Second case
Second lawsuit filed by Melissa Schuman in 2023
In 2023, two more women sued Carter. One was Melissa Schuman, an early-2000s girl group Dream member, who alleged Carter raped her in 2003 when she was 18.
Schuman alleged that Carter forced himself on her at his Santa Monica apartment despite her repeatedly objecting and telling him she was a virgin, saving herself for marriage.
Carter denied the allegation and sued her for defamation.
Notably, Schuman was the first to accuse him of assault, back in 2017.
Third case
Third lawsuit filed by Ashley Repp in 2023
The second 2023 lawsuit was filed by Ashley Repp, who alleged that Carter raped her in 2003 when she was just 15.
Repp said the assault occurred after Carter invited her over.
Like the previous incidents, Carter vehemently denied the charges and filed a defamation suit against her.
However, a judge threw out his defamation claim, ruling that Repp's statements were protected.
Schuman's case will start in December, while Repp and Ruth's cases will be heard together in 2026.
Fourth case
Fourth lawsuit filed by Penley in 2025
Now, in 2025, Penley has become the fourth woman to file a lawsuit against Carter.
In her court filing, Penley alleged that she had been traveling from Oregon to Los Angeles in 2005 to see Carter, and while their relationship initially included consensual sex, things changed during one visit when she told him she didn't want to have sex.
She claims Carter later apologized and invited her back two months later, where she alleges he assaulted her again.
Ongoing battles
Penley contracted HPV allegedly due to Carter
As Carter fights legal battles, he continues to maintain his innocence, despite the increasing number of sexual assault allegations.
In Penley's case, Carter's lawyers denied the claims, saying he "does not recall even meeting" her and claiming he "certainly never had any romantic or sexual relationship with her."
Penley alleged that Carter refused to wear protection during their intercourse, and that she ended up contracting HPV, leading her to be diagnosed with Stage 2 cervical cancer later in 2005.