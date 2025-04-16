Vikram Bhatt announces 'Haunted 3D: Ghosts of the Past'
What's the story
Acclaimed director Vikram Bhatt announced his next horror film, Haunted 3D: Ghosts of the Past, on Wednesday.
Starring Mahaakshay Chakraborty (aka Mimoh) and Chetna Pande in lead roles, the film is scheduled to hit cinemas on September 26.
Bhatt shared the film's motion poster on Instagram, featuring a bungalow and a woman standing in front of it. The post was accompanied by a haunting female voice.
Film details
Bhatt's new 'Haunted 3D' promises a 'terrifying story'
The post also featured the film's credits, saying it is directed by Bhatt and presented by Mahesh Bhatt and Anand Pandit. The film is produced by Pandit, Rakesh Juneja, and Shwetambari Bhatt.
"After the incredible response to 1920: Horrors of The Heart, I knew we had to return with something even more haunting..."
Fans took to the comments section to show their excitement.
Background
Is it a follow-up to 'Haunted: 3D'?
Bollywood horror fans would remember that Chakraborty had led Bhatt's Haunted: 3D back in 2011, too. Tia Bajpayee was the female lead.
It's not known if Ghosts of the Past will be a continuation of this film.
Recently, Chakraborty received laurels for his performance in Neeraj Pandey's Netflix series, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter.
Meanwhile, Bhatt is known for delivering high-quality horrors, such as Raaz, 1920, Shaapit, Raaz 3D, Raaz Reboot, and 1921.