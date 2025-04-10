What's the story

The much-awaited Sunny Deol starrer Jaat took off to a roaring start on its opening day after releasing on Thursday.

The Gopichand Malineni directorial action thriller sold over one lakh tickets in advance for its first day, Sacnilk reported.

The film is likely to have a strong box office start, with early estimates predicting its opening collection to be in the ₹6-10 crore range.