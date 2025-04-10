Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' eyes solid opening; over 1L tickets sold
What's the story
The much-awaited Sunny Deol starrer Jaat took off to a roaring start on its opening day after releasing on Thursday.
The Gopichand Malineni directorial action thriller sold over one lakh tickets in advance for its first day, Sacnilk reported.
The film is likely to have a strong box office start, with early estimates predicting its opening collection to be in the ₹6-10 crore range.
Box office
'Jaat' is expected to earn ₹6.27 crore
In terms of advance bookings, Jaat sold 1,13,299 tickets, which is expected to yield an estimated collection of ₹2.37 crore. Further, block bookings have increased this number to ₹6.27 crore.
Notably, these numbers don't include spot bookings.
The film has an impressive star cast, including Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, Zarina Wahab, Upendra Limaye, etc.
Film's theme
Deol spoke about the film's theme
Jaat tells a goosebump-inducing tale of the triumph of good over evil.
In an earlier interview, Deol spoke about the film's theme.
He said, "We are Jat. I, my father (Dharmendra)-hum vaha se hi hai (My family is Jat in real life). Jo humare log hote hain, vo har tarah ki cheez ko seh lete hain (they tolerate everything), but they never give up."
"Takleef bhi sahenge (they will tolerate hardships), but they will keep going and find a way."
Directorial debut
'Jaat' director makes Hindi film industry debut
Known for his work in Telugu cinema, Malineni made his Hindi film industry directorial debut with Jaat.
The film stars Hooda as Ranatunga, Singh as Somulu, and Regina Cassandra as Bharathi. It hit theaters on Thursday and is expected to do well at the box office, owing to Deol's humongous fan following.
Mythri Movie Makers, People Media Factory, and Zee Studios have produced Jaat.