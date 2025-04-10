James Cameron wants to use AI without firing people
What's the story
Three-time Oscar-winning director James Cameron recently joined Stability AI's board of directors, and he shared his vision regarding the future of filmmaking.
Speaking in a podcast interview, Cameron explained how he plans to see how artificial intelligence (AI) could be integrated into visual effects (VFX) workflows to lower costs without costing jobs.
His endgame? Keep blockbuster quality and scale but make them more financially viable.
Vision
Cameron's vision for AI in filmmaking
Cameron imagines a future where AI can double VFX artists' speed, making them finish shots quickly.
He said, "If we want to continue to see the kinds of movies that I've always loved...we've got to figure out how to cut the cost of that in half."
This way, he says, there would be no firing but increased productivity.
Shift
Cameron's shift from skepticism to AI integration
Cameron, who once said AI would never replace Hollywood jobs, continues to emphasize that AI should be used to help employees cope with their workload, not take their place.
"I just don't personally believe that a disembodied mind that's just regurgitating what other embodied minds have said—and just put it all together into a word salad and then regurgitate it—I don't believe that's ever going to have something that's going to move an audience."
Concerns
Using AI to copy established styles makes Cameron 'queasy'
Cameron also voiced concerns over generative AI being used to generate content in the style of established filmmakers. He said such practices make him "a little bit queasy."
However, despite his concerns, Cameron is committed to exploring AI's potential in filmmaking.
His current project, the highly anticipated Avatar sequel Fire & Ash, will be released on December 19 by Disney and 20th Century Studios.