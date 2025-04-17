'Casteism hai ya...': Anurag Kashyap slams CBFC over 'Phule' controversy
What's the story
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has taken to social media to slam the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for stalling the release of Anant Mahadevan's film, Phule. The film's release was stalled after a section of the Brahmin community objected to it.
In an Instagram post, Kashyap highlighted the hypocrisy of the censor board, especially after not clearing Dhadak 2 and Santosh's India release by apparently claiming that the caste system has been eradicated.
Criticism
'Ab Brahmin ko problem hai 'Phule' se...'
"Dhadak 2 ki screening mein censor board ne bola, Modi ji ne India mein caste system khatam kar diya hai. Usi aadhar pe Santosh bhi India mein release nahin hui (CBFC said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has eradicated the caste system at Dhadak 2's screening, with the same logic, Santosh wasn't allowed to be released here)," wrote Kashyap.
"Ab Brahmin ko problem hai Phule se (But now, Brahmins have a problem with Phule)."
Other films
What had happened with 'Dhadak 2,' 'Santosh'?
Dharma Production's Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer Dhadak 2 received objections from the censor board over its caste discrimination storyline. While the board lauded makers for attempting such a tale, they reportedly were mulling over what rating should be given. But targeting a November 2024 release, the film is yet to secure any update.
British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri's Oscar-shortlisted film Santosh was denied India release allegedly over the portrayal of police brutality, caste discrimination, misogyny, and Islamophobia.
Accusation
Kashyap further accused CBFC of being 'rigged'
The filmmaker wrote, "Bhaiya, agar caste system hi nahin hai to kahe ka Brahmin (If there's no caste system, then who's a Brahmin?)."
"Bhai milke decide karlo. India mein casteism hai ya nahi."
He called on everyone to decide what the reality is: did Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule exist, does the caste system exist now, or not?
Further, in Instagram Stories, Kashyap accused the CBFC of being "rigged."
Release delay
'Phule' release delayed due to controversy
He questioned how different groups and wings are getting access to unreleased films that go for censoring. CBFC didn't respond to the accusations.
For the unversed, Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa play social activists Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule in Phule.
The film was earlier set to release on April 11, however, its release date has now been pushed to April 25.
However, it's not known if it will get released even then.