What's the story

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has taken to social media to slam the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for stalling the release of Anant Mahadevan's film, Phule. The film's release was stalled after a section of the Brahmin community objected to it.

In an Instagram post, Kashyap highlighted the hypocrisy of the censor board, especially after not clearing Dhadak 2 and Santosh's India release by apparently claiming that the caste system has been eradicated.