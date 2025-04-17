'Mardaani 3': Rani Mukerji begins filming as Shivani Shivaji Roy
What's the story
Rani Mukerji has hit the floor as no-nonsense cop Shivani Shivaji Roy to shoot the third installment of the Mardaani franchise, Mardaani 3.
As per reports, this week, she's filming at Yash Raj Films Studios in Andheri.
The film's production team, headed by director Abhiraj Minawala, reportedly started shooting for the movie on March 26 at the Golden Tobacco factory in Vile Parle.
Production update
'Mardaani 3' filming progresses with key action sequences
The filming for Mardaani 3 has moved ahead, with important action sequences being filmed at YRF Studios.
A source told Mid-Day, "Abhiraj has lined up some pivotal action scenes for this leg. The portions being shot now are critical to the narrative."
"While Mardaani (2014) and its 2019 sequel tackled subjects of human trafficking and sexual assault, respectively, the topic of the third edition hits closer home."
Casting secrecy
Antagonist for 'Mardaani 3' remains undisclosed
The makers of Mardaani 3 haven't revealed the actor essaying the antagonist in the film, which will hit the screens in early 2026.
The first two films in the franchise addressed sensitive social issues. The third edition is likely to be no different, dealing with a subject that will be relevant for many viewers.
While announcing the third part in December 2024, the makers had promised a "darker, more deadly, and more brutal" film.