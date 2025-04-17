What's the story

Rani Mukerji has hit the floor as no-nonsense cop Shivani Shivaji Roy to shoot the third installment of the Mardaani franchise, Mardaani 3.

As per reports, this week, she's filming at Yash Raj Films Studios in Andheri.

The film's production team, headed by director Abhiraj Minawala, reportedly started shooting for the movie on March 26 at the Golden Tobacco factory in Vile Parle.