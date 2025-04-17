Akshay's 'Kesari 2' sells 25,000 tickets, earns ₹1.86cr before release
What's the story
The much-awaited Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday starrer, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, has opened to a slow start at the box office.
The film has earned an estimated ₹1.86 crore in advance sales for its first day, according to Sacnilk.
At the time of writing, 25,255 tickets were sold (without block seats).
Despite the modest beginning, there are hopes that the film will pick up, given its subject matter and star power.
Film plot
'Kesari 2' explores courtroom battle post-Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Kesari Chapter 2 explores the courtroom battle that ensued post the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
Kumar plays C Sankaran Nair, the Indian lawyer who took the British Empire to court, while R Madhavan plays Neville McKinley, the lawyer representing the Crown.
Panday has a supporting role as an iconic female advocate.
Film details
'Kesari 2' is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi
Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.
Speaking at the film's premiere in New Delhi, Kumar admitted he didn't know much about the incident until he read the script.
He said he hoped the British government would watch the film and accept it was something from history.
Release details
'Kesari 2' set for nationwide release on Friday
Kesari Chapter 2 is all set to release across theaters nationwide on Friday.
Trade analysts expect that positive word-of-mouth and a wave of patriotic sentiment could give the film a solid push over its first weekend.
It will be locking horns with Tamannaah Bhatia's spiritual thriller Odela 2 at the box office. The Ashok Teja directorial hit theaters on Thursday.