What's the story

The much-awaited Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday starrer, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, has opened to a slow start at the box office.

The film has earned an estimated ₹1.86 crore in advance sales for its first day, according to Sacnilk.

At the time of writing, 25,255 tickets were sold (without block seats).

Despite the modest beginning, there are hopes that the film will pick up, given its subject matter and star power.