Trailer out: 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' mixes romance with time loop
What's the story
The much-awaited trailer of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf has finally been released.
Written and directed by Karan Sharma, the film comes with a unique spin on the time loop genre, mixing comedy, emotion, and family drama.
The story follows Ranjan (Rao), a man madly in love with his girlfriend Titli (Gabbi), as they fight their way to marriage against family opposition and societal norms.
Plot twist
Time loop adds chaos and hilarity to the narrative
The film's driving peg, a time loop, gives the story a mind-boggling twist.
As the wedding celebrations kick off, right on the day of haldi ceremony, Ranjan and Titli get stuck reliving the same day over and over again.
This twist brings in chaos, hilarity, and emotional turmoil as the characters strive to break the loop and get their marriage done.
This mix of rom-com with sci-fi twist makes Bhool Chuk Maaf different from regular love stories.
Social commentary
Trailer hints at societal commentary on government jobs
The trailer also hints at a deeper commentary on Indian society's obsession with government jobs as a marker of stability and worthiness, particularly in the marriage context.
Seema Pahwa is also a part of the cast.
Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Bhool Chuk Maaf will hit the big screens on May 9.
The production house is known for backing unique stories like Stree, Bhediya, and Mimi.