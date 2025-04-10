What's the story

The much-awaited trailer of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf has finally been released.

Written and directed by Karan Sharma, the film comes with a unique spin on the time loop genre, mixing comedy, emotion, and family drama.

The story follows Ranjan (Rao), a man madly in love with his girlfriend Titli (Gabbi), as they fight their way to marriage against family opposition and societal norms.