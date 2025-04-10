What's the story

Netflix has announced plans to raise its subscription prices in the United Kingdom if a proposed 5% streaming levy comes into force.

The Culture, Media & Sport Committee (CMSC) of the UK Parliament recently recommended this tax on streaming services' UK subscriber revenue.

The committee has urged the government to make this statutory within a year if the industry doesn't take action.

As per Deadline, if levies are imposed, customers will have to bear the extra cost.