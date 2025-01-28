200 UK firms adopt permanent 4-day workweek without pay cuts
What's the story
In a major departure from conventional employment practices, 200 UK companies have pledged a permanent four-day working week for their employees without any pay cut.
The move will benefit over 5,000 workers across sectors such as charities, marketing, and technology firms.
Companies taking this step are accredited by the 4 Day Week Foundation, which promotes this new way of work-life balance.
Benefits
A win-win for all
Joe Ryle, the Campaign Director of the 4 Day Week Foundation, said the traditional five-day workweek was a relic from a bygone economic era.
He argued, "The standard 9-5, five-day working week was invented 100 years ago and is no longer fit for purpose."
Ryle further emphasized that with "50% more free time, a four-day week gives people the freedom to live happier, more fulfilling lives."
Sector breakdown
Sectors leading the shift
The four-day workweek has been most widely adopted by advertising, marketing, and press relations firms with 30 making the switch.
Next are the charity, NGO, and social care industry (29), followed by technology, IT and software companies (24).
Around 22 businesses in the business consulting and management sector have also permanently switched to four-day weeks for their employees.
Productivity boost
Shorter workweeks: A strategy for employee retention
Supporters of the four-day workweek believe it can be an effective strategy to attract and retain employees.
They argue that this approach can boost productivity by generating the same output in fewer hours.
London-based firms have particularly shown enthusiasm for this model, with 59 companies from the capital city among those who have committed to shorter weeks.
Work culture
Debate over traditional vs flexible working patterns
The move toward a four-day working week underscores a widening chasm in the traditional versus flexible working patterns debate, a conversation that was propelled during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While some companies such as JPMorgan Chase and Amazon demand in-person work five days a week, others are experimenting with flexible models.
The trend is especially pronounced among younger employees who are defying traditional work structures.
Workforce trends
Younger workers and the future of work
Research by Spark Market Research shows younger workers are most likely to challenge traditional working patterns.
Around 78% of 18-34-year-olds in the UK believe a four-day working week will become standard in five years. Additionally, 65% don't want to return to full-time office work.
Lynsey Carolan, Spark's Managing Director, said, "18-34 [year olds], the core workforce of the next 50 years, are making their feelings known that they don't intend to go back to old-fashioned working patterns."