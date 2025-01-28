What's the story

The world's 500 richest people, including NVIDIA Corp. co-founder Jensen Huang, have lost a whopping $108 billion in a tech-driven market downturn associated with Chinese AI start-up DeepSeek.

The bulk of the loss was shouldered by billionaires whose fortunes are tied to artificial intelligence (AI).

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Huang's wealth fell by $20.1 billion or 20%, while Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison suffered a larger absolute loss of $22.6 billion, or 12% of his fortune.