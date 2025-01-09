What's the story

Microsoft is rolling back an update it pushed on the AI model of Bing Image Creator, its image-editing tool.

The upgrade was based on the latest version of OpenAI's DALL-E 3 model, PR16.

The new model aimed to improve user experience by doubling the speed and enhancing the quality of image creation. However, after a wave of user complaints about degraded quality on X and Reddit, Microsoft has decided to revert to last version until further improvements can be made.