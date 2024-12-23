Summarize Simplifying... In short Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim is offering ₹10,000 in cloud credits to IITians as an investment in India's digital future.

This is part of a larger plan to provide free cloud services worth ₹100 crore by Diwali 2025.

This is part of a larger plan to provide free cloud services worth ₹100 crore by Diwali 2025.

Amid the AI boom, Krutrim, India's first AI unicorn, plans to expand its data center capacity to 1GW by 2028, having already launched over 50 new service centers on its cloud.

The initiative is aimed at boosting AI innovation

Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim offering cloud credits worth ₹10,000 to IITians

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:58 pm Dec 23, 2024

What's the story Krutrim, an AI start-up founded by Bhavish Aggarwal in 2023, has announced a major initiative to support AI innovation across all IIT campuses. The company will be offering full access to its AI computing infrastructure for faculty members and students alike. This will be provided through a one-time credit of ₹10,000 that can be utilized over a year on Krutrim's cloud platform.

Digital investment

A step toward India's digital future

Aggarwal stressed that this initiative is not just about giving cloud credits, it's an investment in India's digital future. He said, "We aim to empower innovators in India, with homegrown cloud technology, ensuring they have the tools and resources to build solutions that address our nation's unique challenges." The move is in line with Krutrim's larger plan of backing developers with free cloud services worth ₹100 crore till Diwali 2025.

Growth strategy

Krutrim's expansion and future plans

In light of the growing demand for cloud services amid the AI boom, Krutrim has launched more than 50 new service centers on its cloud. The company also plans to expand its data center capacity to 1GW by 2028. Earlier in 2024, Krutrum became the first Indian AI unicorn after it raised $50 million at a valuation of $1 billion.