You can change it on Android, iOS, and PCs

How to change font size in YouTube

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:58 pm Dec 23, 2024

What's the story Popular video sharing platform YouTube allows users to make the font size smaller or larger on the screens, depending on their requirement. Users can make the changes on the Google-owned platform on Android and iOS devices, as well as PCs. Let us have a look at how to change the font size for an optimal viewing experience.

Process

How to change size on Android

To change the font size on an Android device, open your phone's Settings app. Next, tap on 'Display' followed by clicking on 'Advanced' and then 'Font size.' Finally, choose your font size with the slider and click on 'Save' to save your desired changes. You can make it bigger or smaller.

PCs

What about the web version?

On computers, YouTube's font size can by changed by modifying the browser's font size. This function is supported on Google Chrome, Apple's Safari, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge browsers.