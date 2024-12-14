Summarize Simplifying... In short YouTube's 'take a break' reminder, default for users aged 13-17, can be customized for older users via Settings > General > Remind me to take a break.

Choose from 35, 45 minutes, an hour, or set your own duration.

'Take a break' automatically pauses videos

How to set 'take a break' reminder on YouTube

By Akash Pandey 06:26 pm Dec 14, 202406:26 pm

What's the story YouTube has a built-in feature called "take a break," aimed at reminding users to take a break from watching videos. The feature is available on version 13.17 and above of the YouTube mobile app. It allows users to set reminders that will automatically pause videos until they dismiss the reminder or resume playback.

User control

Default settings and customization

The "take a break" feature is enabled by default for users aged 13 to 17, but it comes disabled by default for those aged 18 and above. However, the good thing is that you can change these settings anytime. To change the reminder, you can go through your profile picture to Settings > General > Remind me to take a break option, and choose from 35 minutes, 45 minutes, one hour, or a custom duration.

Feature restrictions

Limitations of the 'take a break' feature

The "Take a Break" feature comes with its own set of limitations. The timer doesn't work when you're watching offline videos or casting from your phone. This means that if you're doing any of these, you won't get reminders to take breaks, which could result in longer stretches of uninterrupted screen time. Also, if the app is closed, the user signs out, switches devices or pauses a video for more than 30 minutes, the timer will be reset.