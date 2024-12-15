Summarize Simplifying... In short Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmady and two band members were arrested after Ahmady performed without a hijab on YouTube, garnering over 1.4 million views.

This comes amidst Iran's strict laws requiring women to wear hijabs and limiting their performances, with new morality laws threatening severe punishments, including death, for violations.

The recent arrest has sparked controversy, as it follows a period of relaxed enforcement after widespread protests over the dress code. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The singer, Parastoo Ahmady, was arrested in Sari City

Iran arrests female singer after performing without hijab on YouTube

By Chanshimla Varah 10:12 am Dec 15, 202410:12 am

What's the story Iranian authorities have arrested a female singer who performed a virtual concert on YouTube without wearing a hijab. The singer, Parastoo Ahmady, was arrested in Sari City, the capital of Mazandaran province. The judiciary launched legal proceedings against Ahmady after her performance last Thursday. During the concert, she wore a long black sleeveless and collarless dress and was accompanied by four male musicians.

Concert fallout

Details of Ahmady's performance and subsequent arrest

Ahmady introduced herself in the video saying, "I am Parastoo, a girl who wants to sing for the people I love." The online concert has since received over 1.4 million views. Iranian lawyer Milad Panahipour said the charges against Ahmady are still unknown, as is who arrested her or where she is being detained. He assured that they will pursue the matter through legal channels.

Co-artists arrested

Band members also detained, Iran's restrictions on women performers

Further, two other musicians from Ahmady's band, Soheil Faghih Nasiri and Ehsan Beiraghdar, were also arrested in Tehran. Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, women have been banned from singing and dancing alone before mixed-gender audiences. Female vocalists are only allowed to perform for men as part of a chorus or in all-female settings. Iranian law requires women to wear a hijab in front of non-family men.

Dress code controversy

Hijab as a political symbol, protests over enforcement

The hijab has been a major political symbol in Iran since it was made mandatory post-revolution. It symbolizes piety before God and modesty in the presence of males outside their households. In 2022, widespread protests had erupted after Mahsa Amini died after being arrested by morality police for allegedly not wearing her hijab properly. Although enforcement of the dress code had relaxed to prevent further unrest, the authorities' stance has changed in recent weeks.

News law

Iranian women may face death for defying new morality laws

Women in Iran risk the death penalty or up to 15 years in prison under new morality laws, which will come into effect this week. The laws, which promote "the culture of chastity and hijab," were passed by Iranian authorities earlier this month. They prescribe harsh penalties for promoting nudity, indecency, unveiling, or improper dressing. Fines can go up to £12,500 (₹12 lakh), while repeat offenders face flogging and long prison terms.