Summarize Simplifying... In short Samsung has launched a cloud gaming service for smartphones, allowing users to play Android games without full downloads, potentially transforming the mobile gaming experience for Galaxy users.

The service, which includes popular titles like Monopoly Go! and Marvel Contest of Champions, starts streaming almost instantly, albeit with slightly lower visual quality.

This platform not only enhances user experience but also benefits game publishers by increasing their reach and profitability. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Samsung Gaming Hub is now live in US

Samsung launches cloud gaming for smartphones: What makes it different?

By Akash Pandey 01:34 pm Nov 23, 202401:34 pm

What's the story Samsung has officially launched its cloud gaming service for Galaxy devices in the US, after a successful beta testing phase in 2023. The new feature is now available via the "Gaming Hub" on these devices. With this launch, Samsung enters the competitive mobile gaming industry, but with a unique approach that focuses on Android-native games.

Unique strategy

A unique approach to traditional cloud gaming

Unlike traditional cloud gaming services that try to bring PC or console games to platforms not designed for them, Samsung's service lets users play Android games without having to download them fully. This could revolutionize the mobile gaming experience for Galaxy device users. The Gaming Hub currently hosts popular titles such as Monopoly Go!, Homescapes, and Marvel Contest of Champions among others.

Streaming experience

Instant streaming and user experience

Once you select a game on Samsung's cloud gaming service, streaming starts almost immediately. However, it has been noted that the visual quality of these streamed games could be a tad lower than those installed locally. Despite this minor issue, the service provides a handy alternative to downloading several games. To use this feature, you should have a Samsung account.

Publisher benefits

A boon for publishers

Samsung's mobile cloud gaming platform also provides major benefits to game publishers. The platform promises to drive user acquisition efficiency and scale, potentially boosting their reach and profitability. This dual benefit of enhancing user experience while supporting game publishers is what sets Samsung's service apart in the mobile gaming industry.