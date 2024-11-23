Summarize Simplifying... In short WhatsApp is refining its reaction tray with a new feature that allows users to open it with a double-tap, adding to the existing method of a long press.

Currently available to select beta testers, this update aims to enhance convenience, especially for frequent users.

Currently available to select beta testers, this update aims to enhance convenience, especially for frequent users. The double-tap feature is set to roll out to more users in the coming days.

WhatsApp's new feature lets you open reaction tray with double-tap

By Akash Pandey 03:34 pm Nov 23, 2024

What's the story WhatsApp has rolled out a new update via Google Play Beta Program, bumping the version to 2.24.24.24. The highlight of this update is a feature that lets you open the reaction tray with a double tap. The enhancement is designed to make the user experience smoother by allowing them to react during active conversations quicker, and without breaking their flow of discussion.

A step toward user convenience

The new double-tap feature builds on WhatsApp's continued efforts to refine the reaction tray and make things convenient for users. Earlier, users could access the reaction tray by tapping and holding the message they wanted to react to. Now, with this update, they have an alternative way to open it. Notably, the new method doesn't replace the previous one, providing flexibility for different user preferences and habits.

Feature is currently limited to select beta users

The double-tap gesture to open the reaction tray may appear trivial change, but it can make a big difference in terms of convenience, particularly for chatty users. The new feature is currently accessible to select beta testers, and it is rolling out to even more users over the coming days.