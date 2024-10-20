Summarize Simplifying... In short A YSRCP leader allegedly tricked a family into paying ₹65,000 for a promised 'VIP darshan' at the Srivari Temple, leading to an FIR being registered against her.

Tirumala: Promised 'VIP darshan,' YSRCP leader dupes family of ₹65,000

By Chanshimla Varah 02:19 pm Oct 20, 202402:19 pm

What's the story The Andhra Pradesh Police have booked YSR Congress Party MLC Mayana Zakia Khanam and two others for allegedly cheating a family, based on a complaint filed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Khanam, her public relations officer Krishna Teja, and another person named P Chandrasekhar allegedly duped N Sai Kumar by promising him VIP darshan and Veda Ashirvachanam, a ritual, at the Tirumala Temple in Tirupati district.

For the alleged special treatment, Kumar reportedly gave ₹65,000 to the accused on October 19 near the Srivari Temple. After the complaint by TTD's vigilance officer, an FIR was registered against Khanam and her associates under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

In a similar incident, a businessman was allegedly duped of ₹64,000 by cybercriminals impersonating facilitators of VIP darshan at the Tirumala Temple. The victim, Rakesh Anand Lalwani, received a WhatsApp message offering VIP darshan at the temple. The sender claimed to be an employee of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. Lalwani transferred ₹30,000 initially and was later asked to pay an additional ₹29,000 due to "technical issues." He also paid an extra ₹5,000.