Blood pressure drug 'Rilmenidine' could slow aging, extend lifespan
Rilmenidine, a widely prescribed drug to treat high blood pressure, has shown promise in slowing down the aging process and prolonging lifespan. This was found through research on worms. The drug's effects are similar to those of caloric restriction at a cellular level, a phenomenon known to increase lifespans in different animal models.
Rilmenidine's effects on worms
A 2023 study found that both young and old Caenorhabditis elegans worms lived longer and exhibited improved health markers when treated with rilmenidine. The results were similar to those seen under caloric restriction. Joao Pedro Magalhaes, a molecular biogerontologist from the University of Birmingham in the UK, said, "For the first time, we have been able to show in animals that rilmenidine can increase lifespan." "We are now keen to explore if rilmenidine may have other clinical applications," he added.
Impact on gene activity
The research also discovered that rilmenidine affected gene activity related to caloric restriction in the kidney and liver tissues of mice. This indicates that the health benefits usually associated with a low-calorie diet may also be obtained with this hypertension medication. Further, a biological signaling receptor nish-1 was found to be critical for rilmenidine's effectiveness, possibly providing a new target for future anti-aging interventions.
Potential as an anti-aging drug
Rilmenidine's potential as an anti-aging drug is promising considering its oral administration, widespread use, and relatively mild side effects. However, more research is needed to confirm if these early findings in worm and mice tests will apply to humans. Magalhaes emphasized the significance of this research in the context of a globally aging population, stating, "The benefits of delaying aging, even if slightly, are immense."