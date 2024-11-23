Summarize Simplifying... In short A 2023 study reveals that the blood pressure drug, Rilmenidine, could potentially slow aging and extend lifespan.

The drug, already known for its mild side effects and easy oral administration, showed promising results in both young and old worms, mimicking the health benefits of a low-calorie diet.

However, further research is needed to confirm if these findings will apply to humans.

The research was conducted on worms

Blood pressure drug 'Rilmenidine' could slow aging, extend lifespan

By Akash Pandey 03:31 pm Nov 23, 202403:31 pm

What's the story Rilmenidine, a widely prescribed drug to treat high blood pressure, has shown promise in slowing down the aging process and prolonging lifespan. This was found through research on worms. The drug's effects are similar to those of caloric restriction at a cellular level, a phenomenon known to increase lifespans in different animal models.

Study findings

Rilmenidine's effects on worms

A 2023 study found that both young and old Caenorhabditis elegans worms lived longer and exhibited improved health markers when treated with rilmenidine. The results were similar to those seen under caloric restriction. Joao Pedro Magalhaes, a molecular biogerontologist from the University of Birmingham in the UK, said, "For the first time, we have been able to show in animals that rilmenidine can increase lifespan." "We are now keen to explore if rilmenidine may have other clinical applications," he added.

Genetic influence

Impact on gene activity

The research also discovered that rilmenidine affected gene activity related to caloric restriction in the kidney and liver tissues of mice. This indicates that the health benefits usually associated with a low-calorie diet may also be obtained with this hypertension medication. Further, a biological signaling receptor nish-1 was found to be critical for rilmenidine's effectiveness, possibly providing a new target for future anti-aging interventions.

Drug prospects

Potential as an anti-aging drug

Rilmenidine's potential as an anti-aging drug is promising considering its oral administration, widespread use, and relatively mild side effects. However, more research is needed to confirm if these early findings in worm and mice tests will apply to humans. Magalhaes emphasized the significance of this research in the context of a globally aging population, stating, "The benefits of delaying aging, even if slightly, are immense."