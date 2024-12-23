How to delete sent messages on Instagram
We've all been there. You hit send on an Instagram message, only to realize you made a typo or maybe even regretted the words you chose. Thankfully, Instagram offers a handy "Unsend" feature that allows you to retract messages within a certain timeframe. This guide will walk you through the simple steps to unsend a message on Instagram.
How to unsend a message you've sent on Instagram chat
Open the Instagram app and navigate to the conversation where you sent the message you want to unsend. Find the specific message you wish to retract. Next, tap and hold down on the message for a few seconds. A menu will appear. Tap the "Unsend" option. Once you've tapped "Unsend," the message will disappear from the chat for both you and the recipient(s).
Things to remember
If you request a Data Download of your Instagram account information, unsent messages will not be included in the downloaded data. Moreover, if the chat or a surrounding message is reported, unsent messages might still be included in the report. The unsend feature on Instagram allows you to delete messages within 10 minutes of sending them.