Summarize Simplifying... In short To retract a sent message on Instagram, simply open the chat, press and hold the message, and select "Unsend" from the pop-up menu.

This will erase the message for both you and the recipient.

However, remember that unsent messages won't be included in a data download of your account and could still appear in reports if the chat is flagged.

The unsend feature on Instagram allows you to delete messages within 10 minutes of sending them

How to delete sent messages on Instagram

By Mudit Dube 05:40 pm Dec 23, 202405:40 pm

What's the story We've all been there. You hit send on an Instagram message, only to realize you made a typo or maybe even regretted the words you chose. Thankfully, Instagram offers a handy "Unsend" feature that allows you to retract messages within a certain timeframe. This guide will walk you through the simple steps to unsend a message on Instagram.

Process

How to unsend a message you've sent on Instagram chat

Open the Instagram app and navigate to the conversation where you sent the message you want to unsend. Find the specific message you wish to retract. Next, tap and hold down on the message for a few seconds. A menu will appear. Tap the "Unsend" option. Once you've tapped "Unsend," the message will disappear from the chat for both you and the recipient(s).

Pointers

Things to remember

If you request a Data Download of your Instagram account information, unsent messages will not be included in the downloaded data. Moreover, if the chat or a surrounding message is reported, unsent messages might still be included in the report. The unsend feature on Instagram allows you to delete messages within 10 minutes of sending them.