How to edit favorites on WhatsApp from the Chats tab
WhatsApp's "Favorites" list is a valuable tool for keeping your most important conversations easily accessible. By pinning your frequently contacted individuals or groups to the top of your chat list, you can quickly locate and engage in conversations without scrolling through numerous messages. This guide will walk you through the simple steps of adding and removing contacts from your WhatsApp Favorites list.
How to add favorites
Open WhatsApp and navigate to the "Chats" tab. Tap and hold the chat you wish to add to your Favorites list. From the menu, tap the "Add to favorites" option. Alternatively, swipe down on the Chats tab >Favorites >Add people or groups. By taking a few moments to add and remove contacts as needed, you can significantly improve your WhatsApp experience.
How to remove favorites
Tap and hold the chat you wish to remove from your Favorites list and just tap the "Remove from favorites" option. Alternatively, swipe down on the Chats tab and tap Favorites > Tap to remove the connected person or group. By following these simple steps, you can effectively manage your WhatsApp Favorites list and ensure that your most important conversations remain readily available.