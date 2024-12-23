Summarize Simplifying... In short Managing your WhatsApp favorites is a breeze.

To add a chat to your favorites, simply hold the chat and select "Add to favorites" from the menu.

If you want to remove a chat from your favorites, hold the chat and tap "Remove from favorites".

This way, your most important conversations are always at your fingertips. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

WhatsApp Favorites list ensures that your most important conversations remain readily available

How to edit favorites on WhatsApp from the Chats tab

By Mudit Dube 04:56 pm Dec 23, 202404:56 pm

What's the story WhatsApp's "Favorites" list is a valuable tool for keeping your most important conversations easily accessible. By pinning your frequently contacted individuals or groups to the top of your chat list, you can quickly locate and engage in conversations without scrolling through numerous messages. This guide will walk you through the simple steps of adding and removing contacts from your WhatsApp Favorites list.

Process

How to add favorites

Open WhatsApp and navigate to the "Chats" tab. Tap and hold the chat you wish to add to your Favorites list. From the menu, tap the "Add to favorites" option. Alternatively, swipe down on the Chats tab >Favorites >Add people or groups. By taking a few moments to add and remove contacts as needed, you can significantly improve your WhatsApp experience.

Steps

How to remove favorites

Tap and hold the chat you wish to remove from your Favorites list and just tap the "Remove from favorites" option. Alternatively, swipe down on the Chats tab and tap Favorites > Tap to remove the connected person or group. By following these simple steps, you can effectively manage your WhatsApp Favorites list and ensure that your most important conversations remain readily available.