WhatsApp's 'Chat Filters' feature offers four options: All, Unread, Favorites, and Groups, to help you find messages faster.

The 'All' filter shows all messages, 'Unread' lists messages you haven't seen yet, 'Favorites' lets you mark important contacts or groups, and 'Groups' organizes all group chats in one place.

Chat Filters are available in the Chats window

How to use 'Chat Filters' to find WhatsApp messages faster

By Akash Pandey 12:45 pm Dec 08, 202412:45 pm

What's the story WhatsApp has a feature called "Chat Filters," which streamlines the user experience and makes it easier to access messages quickly. This enhances communication on the platform, making it more efficient and organized. With a range of filters at the top of the chat window, users no longer need to scroll through their entire inbox, as the filters categorize conversations for easier navigation.

Filter details

Filters simplify chat navigation

The Chat Filters feature provides four options: All, Unread, Favorites, and Groups. The "All" filter serves as the default view showing all messages. The "Unread" filter is for those who want to find out conversations they need to catch up on or respond to. It lists all unread messages. The "Favorites" filter lets you quickly find the people and groups that matter most. To add your favorites, select the "Favorites" filter, tap "Add favorite," and select your contacts/groups.

Group chats

'Groups' filter streamlines group chats

The 'Groups' filter comes as a response to user requests for better organization of group chats. The feature will compile all group conversations in one place, making it easier to search for specific ones. Be it a weekly family dinner discussion or vacation planning, this filter will make finding relevant group chats easier. It will even show subgroups within Communities, further easing chat navigation on WhatsApp. Users can also add custom list/filter using the "+" symbol in the banner.