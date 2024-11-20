Summarize Simplifying... In short WhatsApp's new 'Custom Lists' feature allows users to create up to 20 personalized chat lists for better organization.

Users can easily manage these lists by renaming, deleting, or rearranging them.

How to create custom chat lists in WhatsApp

By Mudit Dube 11:10 am Nov 20, 202411:10 am

What's the story In a bid to enhance user experience, WhatsApp recently launched a new feature, 'Custom Lists,' to organize chats into specific categories. With this update, users can create, rename, delete, and rearrange their chat lists. The main goal is to improve organization, provide quick access to conversations and reduce clutter in the chat list.

User guide

How to use the new feature

To use the 'Custom Lists' feature, users will have to open WhatsApp and head over to the main chat list screen. From here, they can create a new list by tapping the "+" button above the search bar and naming it as per their preference. They can then add chats to this list by selecting a chat, choosing "Add to List," and picking their desired list. You can create up to 20 custom lists, including both individual chats and groups.

List management

Managing and editing custom lists

The 'Custom Lists' feature also lets users manage their lists with ease. By long-pressing on a list name, you can rename or delete it as per your requirements. You can also rearrange the order of your lists in the filter bar by just dragging and dropping them. This flexibility further enhances user experience by letting you organize chats the way you want.

Benefits

Custom lists: A step toward improved user experience

The 'Custom Lists' feature comes with a number of advantages for WhatsApp users. It enhances organization by grouping chats for easy management, offers quick access to various chat groups, and minimizes clutter in the chat list. Notably, this new feature would be especially useful for those who use WhatsApp for both personal and professional conversations, letting them segregate their chats on the same app.