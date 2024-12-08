Summarize Simplifying... In short Creating polls in WhatsApp groups is a breeze.

Simply open a group chat, tap the pin icon, select "Poll," and input your question and up to 12 options.

You can even control whether users can vote for multiple options.

Polls are an easy way to ask questions and get instant responses

How to create polls in WhatsApp groups

By Akash Pandey 12:36 pm Dec 08, 202412:36 pm

What's the story WhatsApp allows a simple and interactive way to gather opinions, make decisions, or engage members in group chats. The feature, called "Polls," allows users to create multiple-choice questions directly in group chats, enabling participants to vote on options seamlessly. Whether you're planning an event, deciding on a movie night, or simply sparking a fun discussion, polls enhance collaboration and make group interactions more dynamic. They save time, reduce confusion, and encourage everyone's input, making WhatsApp groups more efficient and engaging.

Process

Steps to use a poll

Open a group chat. Tap the pin icon and select "Poll." Enter your question under "Question" (limited to 255 characters). You can add up to 12 options under "Options" (each limited to 100 characters). To reorder options, tap and hold the reorder icon next to an option, then drag it up or down. By default, users can vote for multiple options. To restrict this, turn off "Allow multiple answers." Tap "Send" to share your poll in the group.

User updates

Real-time notifications for poll results

WhatsApp offers real-time notifications when people vote on your polls. Just make sure you have enabled push notifications for the app on your device to receive updates on incoming votes. The update is designed to make it easier for users to track poll results without having to manually check the chat. To vote in a poll, participants should tap the option they want to select. To remove a vote, tap the option again.