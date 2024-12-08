Summarize Simplifying... In short WhatsApp now allows you to edit sent messages within 15 minutes of sending them.

By Akash Pandey 12:32 pm Dec 08, 202412:32 pm

What's the story WhatsApp offers a handy feature that allows you to edit messages you've already sent. This tool is designed to give users more control over their chats and is particularly useful for correcting typos or adding extra details to a message. Whether it's fixing a simple spelling error or providing additional context, here's how you can use it.

User guide

Here's how to use the feature

To use the edit feature, long-press a sent message, tap the three-dot menu on the top-right corner, and select "Edit." This option is available within 15 minutes of sending the message. Once edited, the message will display an "edited" tag next to the timestamp, notifying recipients of the change without revealing the edit history—unlike Instagram. Also, editing a message does not trigger a new chat notification for participants.

Privacy assurance

WhatsApp ensures privacy with end-to-end encryption

WhatsApp assures that all personal messages, even the edited ones, are protected by end-to-end encryption. This means only the sender and recipient can read the messages, ensuring user privacy. The editing feature comes as part of WhatsApp's ongoing efforts to enhance user experience and provide more flexibility in communication across the platform.