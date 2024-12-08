Summarize Simplifying... In short Booking movie tickets on Paytm is a breeze.

Voila! Your e-ticket will be emailed to you, ready for your movie outing.

You can use the e-ticket for entry at the theater

How to book movie tickets on Paytm: A step-by-step guide

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:40 am Dec 08, 202411:40 am

What's the story Paytm, India's leading digital payments platform, provides a range of services, including movie ticket booking. The feature lets you easily book your seats for the latest releases at your favorite movie theaters. The whole process is simple and intuitive, making it a perfect option for movie buffs who prefer convenience and simplicity. Here's a step-by-step guide on booking movie tickets via Paytm.

App launch

Step 1: Accessing the Paytm app

The first step to book movie tickets via Paytm is to open the app on your smartphone. After launching the Paytm app, you will have to scroll down to the 'Ticket Booking' section and select 'Movie Tickets.' This will redirect you to a new page where you can choose your desired movie. The app gives a comprehensive list of all the latest releases, making it easy for users to find their preferred film.

City selection

Step 2: Selecting the city and movie

Next, you'll have to select your city from a drop-down list. This way, you'll only be shown those movies that are playing in your area. Once you select the city, you can scroll through the available movies and tap on 'Book Now' for your choice of movie. The app even offers short synopses of each film, helping you make an informed decision.

Details confirmation

Step 3: Finalizing movie details and seats

Once you've selected a movie, you'll have to finalize the required details like movie time, date, and theater. After confirming these details, you can select your preferred seats by tapping on 'Book (no.) tickets.' The app gives a visual representation of the theater's seating arrangement, letting you choose your seats based on preference and availability.

Payment

Step 4: Completing the payment

Finally, complete the payment to book movie tickets through Paytm. You can do this via your Paytm wallet, UPI linked bank accounts, saved cards, or net banking. Once the payment goes through, you'll see a confirmation message on the screen and the e-ticket will be sent to your registered email address. You can use this e-ticket for entry at the theater.