WhatsApp's live location feature allows users to share their real-time whereabouts with selected contacts.

To use it, open a chat, tap the pin icon, select "Location" and "Share live location," then choose the duration.

To stop sharing, select "Stop sharing" in the chat or in the app's privacy settings.

Remember, this feature is encrypted for your privacy and requires location permissions.

Live location feature is end-to-end encrypted

How to use live location feature on WhatsApp

By Akash Pandey 11:10 am Dec 09, 202411:10 am

What's the story WhatsApp's live location feature lets you share your real-time location with others in an individual or group chat. The tool gives you full control over how long you want to share and can be stopped anytime. Once sharing is stopped or expires, your live location won't be visible to others. However, those who have been given access will still see a static thumbnail of the last shared location.

User control

Privacy and security

The live location feature is built with user privacy in mind, providing end-to-end encryption. This means only those with whom the location has been shared can see it. To add more security, users have to enable location permissions for WhatsApp on their phone. They can select from options like 'Allow only while using the app,' 'Ask every time,' or 'Don't allow.'

Process

Steps to share live location

To share their live location, users have to open an individual/group chat and tap on the attach (pin icon) option followed by "Location" and then "Share live location." They can set how long they want to share their real-time whereabouts. The sharing will automatically stop after the selected period. Available time durations include 15 minutes, one hour, and eight hours. Users can also add a comment or emoji before sending their live location.

Termination

How to stop sharing live location

Users can stop sharing their live location in an individual or group chat by simply selecting "Stop sharing" and then "Stop." To stop sharing across all chats, they have to navigate through three-dot icon > Settings > Privacy > Live location, and then tap "Stop sharing" followed by "Stop." If needed, users can also disable location permissions for WhatsApp from their device's Settings.