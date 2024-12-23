Summarize Simplifying... In short Paying your landline bill via Paytm is a breeze.

Simply log into the app or website, navigate to the 'Bill Payments' section, and select 'Broadband/landline' under 'Home Bills.'

Input your service provider, phone number, and STD code, then proceed to check the bill amount and choose your preferred payment method to finalize the transaction.

Over 36 million people in India still use landline services

Want to pay your landline bill via Paytm? Here's how

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:35 pm Dec 23, 202403:35 pm

What's the story Paying landline bills has become a lot easier with online payment services like Paytm. This platform provides quick payments, timely reminders, and cashback offers. It saves users from standing in long queues and lets them settle their bills anytime from the comfort of their homes. According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), over 36 million people in India still use landline services, making this online payment option highly beneficial.

Method #1

Steps to pay via app

To pay your landline bill on Paytm, sign in to the app and head over to the 'Bill Payments' section. Click on 'My Bills' and select 'Broadband/landline' under 'Home Bills.' Select your service provider, enter your phone number and STD code. After clicking on 'Proceed,' check the bill amount and choose your preferred mode of payment to complete the transaction.

Method #2

How to pay through website

On the Paytm website, navigate to 'Recharge & Pay Bills' and tap on 'Pay broadband & Landline bill.' Next, select your operator, followed by entering your landline number with STD code. Finally, choose your preferred mode of payment to complete the bill payment.