Want to pay your landline bill via Paytm? Here's how
Paying landline bills has become a lot easier with online payment services like Paytm. This platform provides quick payments, timely reminders, and cashback offers. It saves users from standing in long queues and lets them settle their bills anytime from the comfort of their homes. According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), over 36 million people in India still use landline services, making this online payment option highly beneficial.
Steps to pay via app
To pay your landline bill on Paytm, sign in to the app and head over to the 'Bill Payments' section. Click on 'My Bills' and select 'Broadband/landline' under 'Home Bills.' Select your service provider, enter your phone number and STD code. After clicking on 'Proceed,' check the bill amount and choose your preferred mode of payment to complete the transaction.
How to pay through website
On the Paytm website, navigate to 'Recharge & Pay Bills' and tap on 'Pay broadband & Landline bill.' Next, select your operator, followed by entering your landline number with STD code. Finally, choose your preferred mode of payment to complete the bill payment.