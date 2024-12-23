How to use an OTP for logging into Facebook
Facebook has a security feature, one that lets you generate a one-time password (OTP) for logging into your account. The feature comes in handy when you feel uncomfortable entering your regular passwords, say at public places like libraries or internet cafes. All you have to do is send a text message (SMS) from your mobile number linked to your Facebook account.
How to generate an OTP?
To generate a one-time password, users have to send an SMS from their mobile number linked to their Facebook account. The text message has to be sent to the number given by the user's network provider on this list. Once sent, Facebook will respond with a unique six-character temporary password. If the number isn't linked, Facebook will email instructions to add it and get their code.
A temporary security measure
The one-time password offered by Facebook is a temporary security measure. It has to be entered into the Password section of the Facebook login screen within 20 minutes of being generated, after which it would expire. This feature ensures that even if someone else gets hold of this temporary password, they can't use it for a long time or multiple times, further enhancing user security on the platform.