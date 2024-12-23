Summarize Simplifying... In short Adding a nickname to your Facebook profile is simple.

Click on your profile picture, select 'About', then 'Details about you', and under 'Other names', choose 'Add a nickname'.

You can decide if you want it displayed at the top of your profile or just in the 'About' section.

Facebook also allows you to edit or remove this name anytime from the same section. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The process is very easy

How to add a nickname to your Facebook profile

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:12 pm Dec 23, 202403:12 pm

What's the story Facebook lets users add a nickname or alternate name (like maiden name or professional title) on their account. The feature is aimed at those who want to be identified by something other than their legal name on the platform. Adding this extra name is a simple process and can be done through the user's profile settings. Let's have a look.

Procedure

Step-by-step guide to add a nickname

To add a nickname, users will have to click on their profile picture in the top right corner of Facebook. From there, they will have to select 'About' and then 'Details about you.' Under the 'Other names' section, there is an option to 'Add a nickname, a birth name...' Upon selecting this option, users can choose the type of name they want to add next to 'Name type' and enter their alternate name.

Visibility

Displaying your nickname on your profile

After entering their alternate name, users can choose to show this name at the top of their profile. For this, they would have to tick the box saying 'Show at top of profile.' If this box isn't ticked, the alternate name would still appear in the 'About' section of their profile and in search results. Once done, users would have to click 'Save' to finalize changes.

Modification

Editing or removing your nickname

Facebook also offers options to edit or remove the alternate name. For this, they would have to head back to the 'Details about you' section under 'About.' Here, they can tap on the pencil icon next to the name they want to change, and select either 'Edit name' or 'Delete name.' This way, users can update their profile as their personal/professional life evolves.