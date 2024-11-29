Summarize Simplifying... In short To personalize your Facebook feed, navigate to Settings & Privacy > Settings > Preferences > Content Preferences.

Here, you can prioritize posts, snooze content, manage who you follow, and adjust default settings.

Alternatively, on any post, tap the three-dot icon and select "Interested" to see more similar posts, or "Not Interested" to see less. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Your content preferences allow you to control what appears in your feed

How to adjust your Facebook content preferences

By Akash Pandey 05:46 pm Nov 29, 202405:46 pm

What's the story Facebook allows you to have more control over your news feed. With content preferences, you can easily adjust what appears on your timeline, ensuring you see posts that matter most to you. Whether it's hiding certain topics or prioritizing specific pages, your preferences allow you to customize your in-app experience. Here's how to fine-tune what shows up in your feed to make your time on Facebook more enjoyable and tailored to your interests.

Content regulation

Control the content ranking in your feed

Click on your profile picture in the top right, and select Settings & Privacy > Settings > Preferences > Content Preferences and adjust your preferences: Favourites: Prioritizes people and pages, so their posts appear higher in your feed. Snooze: To pause, stop, or extend snoozes on content. Unfollow: To stop following a person, page, or group. Reconnect: To start following a person, page, or group again that you previously unfollowed. Manage defaults: Adjusts content that has moved lower in feed.

Quick way

Customise feed by selecting "Interested" or "Not interested"

You can personalize your Facebook feed by selecting "Interested" or "Not Interested" on a post in the Facebook app on your smartphone. Choosing "Interested" temporarily boosts the ranking of that post and similar content. Selecting "Not Interested" will lower its ranking score. To adjust your preferences: Open Facebook and find the post you want to adjust. Tap three-dot icon in the top-right of the post. Select "Interested" to see more posts like it, or "Not Interested" to reduce similar posts.