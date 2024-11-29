Apple's AI features might expose your sensitive data, warn experts
Apple's artificial intelligence (AI) suite, Apple Intelligence, is raising serious privacy alarms with its access and analysis of user data. The set of features, which were launched recently and are only available on the iPhone 15 Pro and newer 16 models, can analyze sensitive information from a range of apps. This includes banking, financial and location data.
Apple Intelligence's data access raises alarms
The biggest issue with Apple Intelligence is its capability to analyze sensitive data. Chip Hallett, author of The Ultimate Privacy Playbook, warns that this new AI capability could learn how you use your banking apps and even follow your movements. In a recent TikTok video, Hallett advised iPhone users to stay alert and suggested turning off the feature.
How to protect your privacy
To restrict what Apple Intelligence can access, users are advised to go through their settings and choose which apps they want to restrict. Hallett specifically recommends disabling the feature for all banking, health and fitness, and location-based apps. Open Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri > Apps > Choose which apps to restrict > Click the toggle to turn off all options. This, he says, is a precautionary measure against the risk of personal details being exposed without your knowledge.
Apple's stance on data collection and storage
Despite these concerns, Apple stands by its AI feature, stating it doesn't store personal data but does collect a lot of information. This data, as per the company's privacy page, is used "to best assist you" and provide personalized experiences. However, it is processed in Apple's "Private Cloud Compute" system which has raised concerns over potential remote access to personal information.