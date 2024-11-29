Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple's AI feature, Apple Intelligence, could potentially expose sensitive data, warns privacy expert Chip Hallett.

He suggests users disable the feature for banking, health, fitness, and location-based apps as a precaution.

Despite concerns, Apple maintains that it doesn't store personal data, but uses it to enhance user experience, raising questions about potential remote access to personal information.

Users are advised to disable the features for banking apps

Apple's AI features might expose your sensitive data, warn experts

By Akash Pandey 04:29 pm Nov 29, 2024

What's the story Apple's artificial intelligence (AI) suite, Apple Intelligence, is raising serious privacy alarms with its access and analysis of user data. The set of features, which were launched recently and are only available on the iPhone 15 Pro and newer 16 models, can analyze sensitive information from a range of apps. This includes banking, financial and location data.

Apple Intelligence's data access raises alarms

The biggest issue with Apple Intelligence is its capability to analyze sensitive data. Chip Hallett, author of The Ultimate Privacy Playbook, warns that this new AI capability could learn how you use your banking apps and even follow your movements. In a recent TikTok video, Hallett advised iPhone users to stay alert and suggested turning off the feature.

How to protect your privacy

To restrict what Apple Intelligence can access, users are advised to go through their settings and choose which apps they want to restrict. Hallett specifically recommends disabling the feature for all banking, health and fitness, and location-based apps. Open Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri > Apps > Choose which apps to restrict > Click the toggle to turn off all options. This, he says, is a precautionary measure against the risk of personal details being exposed without your knowledge.

Apple's stance on data collection and storage

Despite these concerns, Apple stands by its AI feature, stating it doesn't store personal data but does collect a lot of information. This data, as per the company's privacy page, is used "to best assist you" and provide personalized experiences. However, it is processed in Apple's "Private Cloud Compute" system which has raised concerns over potential remote access to personal information.