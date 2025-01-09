Google's new feature delivers personalized podcasts based on your interests
What's the story
As part of its Search Labs initiative, Google has introduced a new feature called "Daily Listen."
Unlike Notebook LM that that needs a text prompt to generate a customized podcast, Daily Listen uses artificial intelligence (AI) to create a personalized five-minute podcast episode, depending on the user's interests determined from their Google Discover and Search activity.
The feature aims to give users a brief overview of stories and topics they follow, enriching their information consumption experience.
User interface
It features in Google app's 'Space' carousel
The "Daily Listen" feature is front and center in the "Space" carousel, sitting right below the search bar on the Google app for Android and iOS.
From here, users can get their personalized podcast by tapping on the "Daily Listen" card, which is specifically labeled as "Made for you."
This will open a fullscreen player, making it easier for users to access and interact with this new tool.
Feature details
'Daily Listen' offers text transcripts and user feedback options
The "Daily Listen" player, marked by the Gemini sparkle badge, shows a text transcript instead of the regular cover art.
This feature recognizes the fact that generative AI is experimental and lets users give feedback via thumbs up/down system.
The player also features controls for play/pause, 10-second rewind, next story, playback speed adjustment, and mute for those who want to read the transcript.
What's more?
It includes related stories and search options
The "Daily Listen" player also has a section for "Related stories" for each podcast segment.
You can "Search for more" and show your interest with a thumbs up/down system.
As you scroll through these related stories, a docked player stays on top of your screen, giving you uninterrupted access to your personalized podcast experience.
Availability
'Daily Listen' now available for US users
The "Daily Listen" feature is currently available to Android and iOS users in the US.
To enable it, users will have to access Search Labs from the top-left corner of their Google app.
Once enabled, it will take about a day for the first personalized podcast episode to show up. This way, the AI will have enough time to curate a podcast according to each user's specific interests.