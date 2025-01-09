Meet Omi, personalized AI wearable that can 'read' your mind
What's the story
San Francisco-based start-up, Based Hardware, has unveiled a revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) wearable device called Omi. The announcement was made at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
Designed to boost user productivity, the device can be worn as a necklace and activated by saying "Hey Omi."
Or, you can stick it to the side of your head with medical tape for a unique "brain interface" experience.
Capabilities
Omi's design and features
Omi is a small, round orb that looks like a mint from a pack of Mentos.
The consumer version costs $89 and will begin shipping in Q2 of 2025. A developer version can also be purchased for immediate delivery at around $70.
Omi can answer questions, summarize conversations, create to-do lists, and help schedule meetings, among other things.
AI technology
Omi's advanced AI and privacy features
Omi employs advanced AI technology, always listening and processing conversations through GPT-4o. It can even remember context about each user to give personalized advice.
To tackle privacy concerns, Shevchenko has built Omi on an open-source platform where users can see where their data is going or opt to store it locally.
This open-source platform also lets developers build their own apps or use their preferred AI model.
Innovation
Omi's brain interface and future prospects
Omi's "brain interface" remains unproven, but Shevchenko demonstrated its potential by asking a question aloud without using wake words, focusing intently on the device on his head.
Moments later, his phone displayed an AI-generated result.
The technology uses a single electrode to read brain activity, detecting patterns that distinguish user interaction from unrelated thoughts. It processes this data to provide relevant responses without verbal commands or manual input.
While impressive, its capabilities remain basic, showcasing early brain-computer interface (BCI) technology.
Evolution
Omi's journey from 'Friend' to a standalone device
The brainchild of Nik Shevchenko, Omi was first introduced on Kickstarter as "Friend."
However, after another San Francisco hardware maker launched his own Friend device and purchased the domain name for $1.8 million, Shevchenko rebranded his creation as Omi.
Unlike other AI devices that seek to replace smartphones or act as AI companions, Shevchenko sees Omi as a device that complements your phone and boosts productivity.