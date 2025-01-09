What's the story

San Francisco-based start-up, Based Hardware, has unveiled a revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) wearable device called Omi. The announcement was made at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Designed to boost user productivity, the device can be worn as a necklace and activated by saying "Hey Omi."

Or, you can stick it to the side of your head with medical tape for a unique "brain interface" experience.