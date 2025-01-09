ISRO delays SpaDeX docking event once again: Here's why
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced a delay in its ambitious Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), owing to an unexpected drift between the two mission satellites.
The issue was identified during a maneuver aimed at reducing the distance between the satellites to 225 meters.
The drift exceeded expectations following a non-visibility period, leading to this second postponement of the mission.
Satellite status
ISRO confirms safety of satellites despite mission delay
ISRO has confirmed that the satellites involved in the SpaDeX mission, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), are safe and functioning as expected.
The initial docking date was set for January 7, but it was pushed back to January 9 due to additional validation requirements identified during pre-docking testing.
A new timeline for the docking attempt will be announced soon.
Mission significance
SpaDeX mission: A milestone in India's space exploration
The SpaDeX mission, which was launched on December 30, 2024, on board a PSLV C60 rocket, will demonstrate India's capability in space docking technology.
So far, only three other nations have achieved this: the US, Russia, and China.
The two 220-kg satellites are currently orbiting at an altitude of 475km with the chaser module set to autonomously approach and dock with the target module.