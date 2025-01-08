What's the story

The Indian government is mulling a policy that would make it mandatory for domestic airlines to share weather data, collected during takeoffs and landings, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The move would greatly enhance the accuracy of weather forecasts.

Presently, the IMD depends on weather balloons launched from 50-60 stations across the country, to collect crucial data on temperature, humidity, and wind speed at different altitudes for its forecasting models.