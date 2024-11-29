Summarize Simplifying... In short India is set to launch new GDP and CPI series by February 2026, using the fiscal year 2022-23 as the base year instead of 2011-12.

This change follows concerns about data quality from the 2017-18 Household Consumption Expenditure Survey.

This change follows concerns about data quality from the 2017-18 Household Consumption Expenditure Survey.

To ensure data robustness, the government has conducted two surveys and is identifying shops and commodities for data collection.

The new GDP series will use 2022-23 as base year

India to introduce new GDP, CPI series by February 2026

By Akash Pandey 05:30 pm Nov 29, 202405:30 pm

What's the story India will introduce a new series of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Consumer Price Index (CPI) by February 2026, Saurabh Garg, Secretary of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), announced on Friday. He was speaking at an event organized by Ashoka University's Centre for Economic Data and Analysis. The government is reportedly planning to launch these revised GDP estimates in the last quarter of FY26.

Base year

New GDP series to use 2022-23 as base year

The new GDP series will take the fiscal year 2022-23 as its base, instead of the current series which takes 2011-12. This comes after plans to revise the base were shelved over concerns regarding data quality from the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) of 2017-18. The revised CPI series is also expected to be released in February 2026, coinciding with the new GDP series.

Survey strategy

Government conducts 2 HCES surveys for data robustness

The first iteration of the HCES for 2022-23 was published earlier this year. A second iteration is scheduled to be released in December. The government decided to conduct two surveys as part of its strategy to ensure data robustness. Apart from these surveys, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is also conducting a market survey to identify shops and commodities for data collection purposes.