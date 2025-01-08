Share your Meesho finds: A guide
What's the story
Looking to grow your sales or share great deals with friends? Meesho makes it easy!
With just a few taps, you can spread the word about trendy finds and unbeatable prices across your favourite social media apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook.
Whether you're a reseller or just excited about your latest discovery, this guide walks you through sharing Meesho product links seamlessly on Android devices.
Ready to boost your online presence? Let's dive in!
Sharing steps
Locate and share with ease
Once you're logged into your Meesho account, use the search bar or categories to find a product you're interested in.
On the product page, check out the details and look for the "Share" button. It's typically on the right side of the page or directly on the product image.
Click on it and you'll see options to share the product on various social media platforms.
Customization tip
Engage your audience
Before hitting "Send," add a personal touch. This optional step can make a big difference in catching your friends' attention.
A quick note about why you love the product or how it's a game-changer can be the hook that gets them interested.
After adding your personal touch, click "Send" to share the link directly through their preferred social media platform.